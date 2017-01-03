Manuka is a sweet remedy
ABUZZ: Tasmanian Beekeepers Association president Lindsay Bourke says Tasmanian manuka honey is just as active as manuka honey from New Zealand. Picture: Hamish Geale Tasmanian Beekeepers Association president Lindsay Bourke says he is unsurprised by new research showing Australian manuka honey is just as medically powerful as manuka honey from New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Mon
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC