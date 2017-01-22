Man's body recovered from the water after fleeing into the ocean at Ceduna in South Australia
The body of a man who ran into the ocean while being chased by police on South Australia's West Coast has been recovered from the water. Police were pursuing the man who was wanted for recent offences when he ran into the water near Dowling Crescent at Ceduna at 6:00pm Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|18 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC