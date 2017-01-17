Magnitude 8 quake hits Papua New Guin...

Magnitude 8 quake hits Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning issued

Read more: South China Morning Post

A major 8.0-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, with a tsunami alert issued for the Pacific island nation and neighbouring countries. The tremor struck 40 kilometres west of Panguna on Papua New Guinea's Bougainville Island at a depth of 153 kilometres at 3:30pm local time, the USGS said.

Chicago, IL

