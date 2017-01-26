Labour leader Andrew Little attacks Prime Minister Bill English in State of the Nation speech
Labour leader Andrew Little says PM Bill English had failed his first test of leadership by refusing to go to Waitangi next weekend. Photo / Mark Mitchell Labour leader Andrew Little launched an attack on Bill English in his state of the nation speech today saying New Zealand got a new Prime Minister last year "but we don't have a leader".
