Kiwis happy to pay up for ethical goods

19 hrs ago

Of the 13,000 people surveyed across New Zealand, 83% said they would stop buying a company's product if it was not being responsible or ethical. Photo: Gerard O'Brien The latest Colmar Brunton Better Futures Report found New Zealanders were increasingly aware of where and how goods were made.

Chicago, IL

