Kiwi woman charged with attempted murder after Sunshine Coast stabbing

2 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Caroline Ann Rossiter, 45, appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday, accused of stabbing a 48-year-old man's neck and arm on Monday night. Rossiter is originally from Whangarei, and attended Whangarei Girls' High School, but currently lives in Mountain Creek on the Sunshine Coast.

