Kiwi woman charged with attempted murder after Sunshine Coast stabbing
Caroline Ann Rossiter, 45, appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday, accused of stabbing a 48-year-old man's neck and arm on Monday night. Rossiter is originally from Whangarei, and attended Whangarei Girls' High School, but currently lives in Mountain Creek on the Sunshine Coast.
Discussions
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|2 hr
|Frenchie
|5
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|21 hr
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|Tue
|BuildTheWall
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Jan 22
|Realist
|2
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
