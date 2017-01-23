Is it time to change the date?

Is it time to change the date?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Paramatta Sun

Hundreds gathered at the steps of Parliament House in Melbourne last year to protest the celebration of Australia Day. Picture: Chris Hopkins For most Australians it's a welcome day off work - a chance to enjoy the sun, and kick back with a few drinks while listening to the Triple J Hottest 100 countdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paramatta Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... 18 hr BuildTheWall 1
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... Jan 22 Realist 2
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan 21 Ainu 2
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Jan 18 tony briar mitchell 1
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Australia's weather map is wrong Jan 7 Tony Abbott 4
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC