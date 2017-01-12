Invercargill art gallery hosts fundra...

Invercargill art gallery hosts fundraising exhibition to boost funds

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

An Invercargill art gallery has put its thinking cap on and has come up with an all-inclusive exhibition to boosts funds. City Gallery in Invercargill, run by the Southland Arts Society, is calling for artists for its 50:50 exhibition; a fundraiser for the gallery, hoping to showcase artists from all over New Zealand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Australia's weather map is wrong Jan 7 Tony Abbott 4
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. South Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,941,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC