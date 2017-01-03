'I want to break the teen dad stigma'...

'I want to break the teen dad stigma': Kiwi Noa Woolloff leads the way for young parents

New Zealand's most famous teen dad is helping other young parents find their feet by raising cash to send them on leadership courses. Noa Woolloff, 18, hit the headlines a year ago after being made head boy at his high school following the birth of his daughter Kyla.

Chicago, IL

