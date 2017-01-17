House prices rise, sales volumes ease

Median house prices have risen and sales volumes have stayed flat or fallen across New Zealand in December 2016 when compared to December 2015, according to the latest figures released today by REINZ, source of the most recent, complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand. The national median sale price rose 11% year-on-year to $516,000, just $4,000 from its record high of $520,000 in November.

