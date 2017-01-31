Heavy rain and severe gales in store ...

Heavy rain and severe gales in store for South Island as weather turns sour

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Heavy rain and severe gales will lash parts of the South Island today as a front moves across the island today. The MetService has issued a severe weather warning for the South Island, forecasting heavy rain for the west and severe gales for the east today and tomorrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) 9 hr Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
News antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Austr... Mon Frenchie 4
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life Jan 28 JSERVE 1
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness Jan 27 Christsharian Dee... 2
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... Jan 26 Frenchie 5
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 1
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... Jan 22 Realist 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC