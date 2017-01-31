Heavy rain and severe gales in store for South Island as weather turns sour
Heavy rain and severe gales will lash parts of the South Island today as a front moves across the island today. The MetService has issued a severe weather warning for the South Island, forecasting heavy rain for the west and severe gales for the east today and tomorrow.
