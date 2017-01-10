Former Gitmo Detainee Charged with As...

Former Gitmo Detainee Charged with Assault in Australia

A former al-Qaeda-linked prisoner at the U.S. military detention center in GuantA namo Bay, Cuba, who was released in 2007, has been charged with assaulting his partner in Australia. The Associated Press identifies David Hicks, 41, as the first prisoner held at the prison, also known as Gitmo.

