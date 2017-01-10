Former cricketer Stuart MacGill served with AVO by partner Julie Singleton

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill may appear in a Sydney court this week, after his girlfriend Julie Singleton served him with an apprehended domestic violence order. Ms Singleton, a Sydney lawyer and the ex-wife of high-profile businessman John Singleton, sought a provisional AVO on Boxing Day, and the case is set to be mentioned in court on Thursday, where police will apply for orders on her behalf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.