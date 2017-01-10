Former cricketer Stuart MacGill serve...

Former cricketer Stuart MacGill served with AVO by partner Julie Singleton

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill may appear in a Sydney court this week, after his girlfriend Julie Singleton served him with an apprehended domestic violence order. Ms Singleton, a Sydney lawyer and the ex-wife of high-profile businessman John Singleton, sought a provisional AVO on Boxing Day, and the case is set to be mentioned in court on Thursday, where police will apply for orders on her behalf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... 23 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 11
News Australia's weather map is wrong Jan 7 Tony Abbott 4
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,597 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,930

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC