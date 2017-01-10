Former cricketer Stuart MacGill served with AVO by partner Julie Singleton
Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill may appear in a Sydney court this week, after his girlfriend Julie Singleton served him with an apprehended domestic violence order. Ms Singleton, a Sydney lawyer and the ex-wife of high-profile businessman John Singleton, sought a provisional AVO on Boxing Day, and the case is set to be mentioned in court on Thursday, where police will apply for orders on her behalf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|23 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|11
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC