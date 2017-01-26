Flashback: Hawke's Bay's 1931 earthquake marked death and rebirth for Napier
Hawke's Bay Farmers Co-op secretary Charles Douglas was in his Hastings office with a client when the country's deadliest earthquake hit the region on February 3, 1931. "For about a minute I was hanging on like grim death to my table, wondering if I could continue to hold on - if I had let go, I would have banged immediately on the floor," Douglas would later write in a letter to his brother.
