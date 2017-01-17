First post-earthquake train runs from Blenheim
The first freight train to leave the Blenheim Freight Hub heading south has successfully completed its journey to Lake Grassmere this morning, opening the way for commercial goods to run again on this section of the South Island's Main North Line following November's 7.8 earthquake. Freight from Dominion Saltworks at Lake Grassmere was then carried on the first stage of its journey to the North Island, arriving in Blenheim just after noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC