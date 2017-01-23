Fire of Australia opal to stay at Sou...

Fire of Australia opal to stay at South Australian Museum

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

The world's finest uncut opal, the Fire of Australia, will go on show more than 60 years after it was discovered. The 998-gram opal, valued at A$900,000 , will become part of the South Australia Museum's collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... 5 hr BuildTheWall 1
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... Jan 22 Realist 2
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan 21 Ainu 2
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Jan 18 tony briar mitchell 1
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Australia's weather map is wrong Jan 7 Tony Abbott 4
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC