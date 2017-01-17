Fire destroys garment facility

Fire destroys garment facility

Fire fighters working to save adjacent buildings and flats from the Jacks of Fiji Garment factory fire in Nadi yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND STAFF members of Jack's Group of Companies have been assured that the company will do all it can to assist them after a fire destroyed the retail chain's garment production facility in Nadi yesterday morning.

