Final blows for World Champs' preparations

The build-up to the 2017 World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships begins in earnest this week, with two International Training Days scheduled for Mount Linton Station in Western Southland on Wednesday and Thursday. The two-day training course for international competitors in the upcoming World Championships is designed to provide the opportunity to upskill and learn from some of the best shearing and woolhandling trainers in New Zealand.

