Federal and NSW Labor join forces in ...

Federal and NSW Labor join forces in assault on housing affordability

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Canberra Times

Federal and state Labor have ramped up an attack over housing affordability, with shadow federal Treasurer Chris Bowen and NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley accusing Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and new state Premier Gladys Berejiklian of being "all talk, no action". "Right around the country Australians are worried about how they'll afford to buy a home, or their children and grandchildren will afford to buy a home", Mr Bowen said on Friday, renewing Labor's call for action to clamp down on investors pouring funds into the negatively geared housing market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness 3 hr Christsharian Dee... 2
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... 17 hr Frenchie 5
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... Tue BuildTheWall 1
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... Jan 22 Realist 2
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Jan 21 Ainu 2
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Jan 18 tony briar mitchell 1
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC