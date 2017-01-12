Family of hut fire victim travel to NZ to visit site
Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson, with Katsuya Tsuchida's daughter Honoka Tsuchida and another family member pay their respects after Katsuya was killed in a fire while in NZ. Photo/supplied New Zealand Police have helped a grieving Japanese family to visit the Te Urewera site where their relative died in a fire nine years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC