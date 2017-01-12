Family of hut fire victim travel to N...

Family of hut fire victim travel to NZ to visit site

Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson, with Katsuya Tsuchida's daughter Honoka Tsuchida and another family member pay their respects after Katsuya was killed in a fire while in NZ. Photo/supplied New Zealand Police have helped a grieving Japanese family to visit the Te Urewera site where their relative died in a fire nine years ago.

Chicago, IL

