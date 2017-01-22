Failure of mental health services blamed for Bourke Street carnage
Victoria's beleaguered mental health system will face scrutiny from a coronial inquiry into the deadly rampage in Melbourne's CBD last week, amid claims the tragedy could have been avoided if Dimitrious Gargasoulas' apparent mental health issues had been treated earlier. Several prominent psychiatrists have warned that inadequate funding combined with a surge in the number of young people presenting with drug-induced psychosis has placed enormous strain on the system, with many falling through the cracks.
