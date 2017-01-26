Existing fibre partners get slice of $300m expansion to UFB
The four existing companies partnering with the government to build a nationwide ultrafast fibre broadband network have each got a slice of the government's $300 million expansion to the project. Northpower, Ultrafast Fibre, Chorus and Enable have been awarded contracts to extend the network to 151 extra towns, which Communications Minister Simon Bridges says will provide fast internet services to 85 percent of the population by the end of 2024.
