Etiquette expert June Dally-Watkins among trainers no longer formally recognised

A number of Queensland vocational education and training providers, including June Dally-Watkins Education and Training, have had their registrations cancelled for failing to provide information to the national regulator. Australian Skills Quality Authority cancelled 12 providers' registrations across Australia on Thursday, including four based in Queensland, for failing to report specific data to the regulator.

