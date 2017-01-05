Etiquette expert June Dally-Watkins among trainers no longer formally recognised
A number of Queensland vocational education and training providers, including June Dally-Watkins Education and Training, have had their registrations cancelled for failing to provide information to the national regulator. Australian Skills Quality Authority cancelled 12 providers' registrations across Australia on Thursday, including four based in Queensland, for failing to report specific data to the regulator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|4 hr
|Scarlet
|1
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC