Election date announcement on the cards for Tuesday

Prime Minister Bill English is declining to say whether the date for this year's general election will be announced on Tuesday this week after the first Cabinet meeting of the year. "We're still considering that," he said in answer to questions from journalists at Ratana Pa, where English led a delegation of government ministers to the annual celebrations of the religious movement founded by Tahu Potiki Wiremu Ratana.

