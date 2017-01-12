Editorial: the election starts in Mt Albert
Labour MP Jacinda Ardern, pictured in Blenheim in 2015, will almost certainly win the Mt Albert by-election, but it offers broader opportunities in New Zealand politics. The Mt Albert electorate in Auckland was former Prime Minister Helen Clark's stronghold before it became the base of former leader David Shearer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC