Earthquake rocks Tennant Creek

2 hrs ago

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake has rocked the Northern Territory town of Tennant Creek, home to Australia's largest earthquake on record A MAGNITUDE 3.4 earthquake has rocked the Northern Territory town of Tennant Creek, home to Australia's largest earthquake on record. The earthquake struck at 8.33pm on Monday about 40km southwest of the outback Territory town, with a shallow depth of 12km, Geoscience Australia said.

Chicago, IL

