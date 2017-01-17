Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes o...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes off Solomon Islands in South Pacific: USGS

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the South Pacific nation of the Solomon Islands at a depth of 33 kms , the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday. The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said in a separate statement that there was no tsunami threat to Australia's mainland, islands or offshore territories.

Chicago, IL


