Earthquake hits near Fiji, limited tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck near the coast of Fiji on Tuesday, causing a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific Ocean, The Associated Press reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor hit 227 kilometers deep southwest of Nadi and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

