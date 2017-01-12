Driver Dumesny puts fire behind him

Driver Dumesny puts fire behind him

PROMISING sprintcar driver Matt Dumesny knows it will take time to rebuild his extensive set up lost in a truck fire. But the son of Australian speedway great Max Dumesny is adjusting and busy preparing for his fourth Lucas Oil Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.

