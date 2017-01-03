Death Valley landmark, Artists Palett...

Death Valley landmark, Artists Palette, to close temporarily

Artists Palette, one of those dreamy desert landscapes found only in Death Valley National Park, will be closed for repairs starting Monday, according to a National Park Service release. If you're visiting the park this winter, you'll have to skip this attraction.

Chicago, IL

