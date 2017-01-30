Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said it would make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million . ** Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited has bought a 22 percent stake in Finnish auto supplier Valmet Automotive to expand in the European electric car market.

