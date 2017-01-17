Coromandel fire: Residents assess damage amid fears blaze could spread
Jani Dennis and Paul Lee celebrate the return of rain to the area near Whitianga ravaged by bush fires. Photo / Belinda Feek Residents near a massive bush fire south of Whitianga have been forced to come to terms with the damage it has done amid fears a change in wind direction could spread the blaze further.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Wed
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Wed
|Russian Ainu
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC