Coromandel fire: Residents assess dam...

Coromandel fire: Residents assess damage amid fears blaze could spread

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Jani Dennis and Paul Lee celebrate the return of rain to the area near Whitianga ravaged by bush fires. Photo / Belinda Feek Residents near a massive bush fire south of Whitianga have been forced to come to terms with the damage it has done amid fears a change in wind direction could spread the blaze further.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Wed tony briar mitchell 1
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Wed Russian Ainu 1
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Australia's weather map is wrong Jan 7 Tony Abbott 4
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC