Cold case rapist jailed for 12 years ...

Cold case rapist jailed for 12 years over 1994 Scarborough sex attack

A DNA sample taken from a man in South Australia in 2013 for drink driving has proved the catalyst for his conviction over a terrifying sex assault on two women in Perth nearly 23 years ago. Andrew David Green, 46, was jailed in the WA District Court on Wednesday for 12 years over the cold case sex attack.

