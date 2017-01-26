Class ring lost by WWII vet 73 years ...

Class ring lost by WWII vet 73 years ago returned to family

23 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 photo, the children of Edward Dodds, back row, from left, all Dodds: Ed, 60; Rich, 52; and Lynn, 49, front row from left: Herb, Sr., 67 and Warren, 65, pose with their father's 1938 class ring from Audubon High School during a ceremony at the school in Audubon, N.J. A more than 70-year journey brought the ring back from Papua New Guinea after it was lost during World War II.

