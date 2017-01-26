Class ring lost by WWII vet 73 years ago returned to family
In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 photo, the children of Edward Dodds, back row, from left, all Dodds: Ed, 60; Rich, 52; and Lynn, 49, front row from left: Herb, Sr., 67 and Warren, 65, pose with their father's 1938 class ring from Audubon High School during a ceremony at the school in Audubon, N.J. A more than 70-year journey brought the ring back from Papua New Guinea after it was lost during World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|Fri
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|Thu
|Frenchie
|5
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Jan 22
|Realist
|2
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC