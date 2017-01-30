Charity founder accused of $440k fraud

Charity founder accused of $440k fraud

Instead, Jean Madden is fighting allegations she misappropriated $441,000 from Street Swags, the organisation she founded to help give homeless people a more comfortable night's sleep. The former Young Australian of the Year finalist, who has maintained her innocence, was forced to step down from the organisation last year after preventing access to charity bank accounts following allegations that she had used the charity's funds to bankroll her lifestyle.

