Canberra cemeteries send 'post-burial surveys' to hundreds of grieving families
Canberra Cemeteries have defended sending surveys to hundreds of grieving families last year asking them to rate the cemetery on its customer service, weeks after they buried their loved ones. Almost 400 families were sent the opt-out survey in the year to July 2016, the Territory and Municipal Services Directorate's annual report showed.
