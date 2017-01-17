Canberra cemeteries send 'post-burial...

Canberra cemeteries send 'post-burial surveys' to hundreds of grieving families

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Canberra Cemeteries have defended sending surveys to hundreds of grieving families last year asking them to rate the cemetery on its customer service, weeks after they buried their loved ones. Almost 400 families were sent the opt-out survey in the year to July 2016, the Territory and Municipal Services Directorate's annual report showed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... 9 hr Realist 2
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Sat Ainu 2
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Jan 18 tony briar mitchell 1
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Australia's weather map is wrong Jan 7 Tony Abbott 4
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,145,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC