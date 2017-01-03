Campgrounds complain of 'freeloaders' sneaking in to use facilities in dead of night
Freedom campers often sneak into the Wellington Top 10 camp early in the morning to use its facilities for free. Frustrated campground owners have labelled some freedom campers as "common thieves" and "freeloaders" after finding them sneaking on to their grounds to use their facilities.
