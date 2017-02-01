Callaghan Innovation has 'weak' manag...

Callaghan Innovation has 'weak' management

Yesterday

A review of the government's flagship agency for commercialising innovation has found Callaghan Innovation has "weak" management, and is "struggling internally" to complete a strategy guiding how it offers services to companies with high-value, high-tech commercial ideas. Three and a half years after its creation from the Crown Research Institute, IRL, Callaghan appears to be "caught mid-stream between two very different operating models", the Performance Improvement Framework review by former public sector leader Paula Rebstock says.

Chicago, IL

