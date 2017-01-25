'Bush Capital' among front runners for new Canberra numberplate slogan
With a week to go before voting closes, more than 4000 Canberrans have put 'Canberra - the Bush Capital', 'Ngunnawal Country' and 'CBR - Driving the Nation' in the frontrunners for the ACT's new numberplate slogan. Chief Minister Andrew Barr would surely be devastated as his favourite, 'CBR - Australia's Cool Capital', hasn't made the cut out of 10 options, which also included 'CBR - For All Seasons' and 'Australia's Meeting Place'.
Read more at Canberra Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|12 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|Thu
|Frenchie
|5
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Jan 22
|Realist
|2
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
