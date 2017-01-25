'Bush Capital' among front runners for new Canberra numberplate slogan

With a week to go before voting closes, more than 4000 Canberrans have put 'Canberra - the Bush Capital', 'Ngunnawal Country' and 'CBR - Driving the Nation' in the frontrunners for the ACT's new numberplate slogan. Chief Minister Andrew Barr would surely be devastated as his favourite, 'CBR - Australia's Cool Capital', hasn't made the cut out of 10 options, which also included 'CBR - For All Seasons' and 'Australia's Meeting Place'.

