Bus carrying up to 15 people believed to be 'in the water'...
A bus carrying up to 15 people is believed to be "in the water" after crashing in the Tongariro Forest Park this morning. A St John Ambulance spokesman told the New Zealand Herald just before 9am that it was not yet known if people were injured.
