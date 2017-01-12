Bus carrying up to 15 people believed...

Bus carrying up to 15 people believed to be 'in the water'...

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A bus carrying up to 15 people is believed to be "in the water" after crashing in the Tongariro Forest Park this morning. A St John Ambulance spokesman told the New Zealand Herald just before 9am that it was not yet known if people were injured.

Chicago, IL

