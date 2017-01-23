Builton Group becomes latest WA home ...

Builton Group becomes latest WA home builder to go bust

Burswood-based builder Builton Group, which trades under the brands Platinum Homes and Aspireon Homes, has gone into administration, joining a growing list of WA residential builders to go bust. Australian Securities and Investments Commission documents revealed the builder went into external administration on Monday, after WAtoday reported on Friday staff had been told not to come into work this week.

