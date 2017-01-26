Brian Schaab, the detective who caught Teresa Cormack's killer, dies of cancer
When he was just a kid, Cameron Schaab watched his dad leave for Washington DC with hair samples in an envelope and a dogged determination to find the truth. was leading a police team aiming to catch one of New Zealand's worst criminals - and was becoming the kind of role model that sets the course of a son's life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother's torment: Why my son took his life
|Sat
|JSERVE
|1
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|Jan 27
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|Jan 26
|Frenchie
|5
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Jan 22
|Realist
|2
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC