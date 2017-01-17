Best price heifer! Gigi the A$251,000...

Best price heifer! Gigi the A$251,000 calf off to America after breaking record

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A two-month-old calf in Australia has sold for more than a quarter of a million dollars, smashing the previous Australasian record. The Holstein heifer, Lighting Ridge-CMD Jedi Gigi-Imp-Et, or Gigi for short, was sold for A$251,000 on Wednesday night at the World Wide Sires Evolution sale at Tatura Park, near Shepparton in Victoria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Wed tony briar mitchell 1
News Pacific voice in Japan development talks Wed Russian Ainu 1
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Australia's weather map is wrong Jan 7 Tony Abbott 4
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,932 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC