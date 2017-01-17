Best price heifer! Gigi the A$251,000 calf off to America after breaking record
A two-month-old calf in Australia has sold for more than a quarter of a million dollars, smashing the previous Australasian record. The Holstein heifer, Lighting Ridge-CMD Jedi Gigi-Imp-Et, or Gigi for short, was sold for A$251,000 on Wednesday night at the World Wide Sires Evolution sale at Tatura Park, near Shepparton in Victoria.
