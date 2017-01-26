Banned book heads to cinemas

Banned book heads to cinemas

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The controversial Kiwi kids' book temporarily banned because of graphic descriptions of sex and drug-taking is being lined up for a multi-million dollar movie. The film rights have been sold for Ted Dawe's award-winning novel Into the River , which scooped the annual New Zealand Post Children's Book Award in 2013 and quickly became the centre of a censorship storm.

Chicago, IL

