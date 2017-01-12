Australia's Tigerair grounds flights to Bali over Indonesian rules
Jan 11 Tigerair Australia said on Wednesday it had cancelled at least six scheduled flights to and from the popular holiday destination of Bali after the Indonesian government imposed new administrative requirements. "Tigerair Australia is still working with the Indonesian Government to resume flights to and from Bali as soon as possible," Tigerair, a unit of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd , said on its website.
