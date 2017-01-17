Australian Music Prize pits legend against 'scummy punk' upstarts
An album forged from grief by an internationally renowned songwriter, a record made for $1000 by self-described "scummy little punks", and a sonically complex hip-hop album more than 15 years in the making will compete for this year's prestigious Australian Music Prize. The Shortlist for the 12th AMP, whose prize of $30,000 makes it the country's richest cash reward for an album, features nine acts almost as diverse as the Australian music industry, voted on by a panel of judges drawn from fellow artists, broadcasters, retailers and critics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|2 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC