Australian murderer questioned after cellmate fatally bashed with sandwich press
A grandfather who murdered his wife and two grandchildren in central NSW is being questioned by police after his cellmate was bashed to death inside Sydney's Long Bay Correctional Complex. John Walsh, 77, is being interviewed over the fatal attack on convicted killer Frank Townsend, 72, at 11pm on Monday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|18 hr
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
|Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community
|Dec 25
|Franklin Agapay
|8
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
