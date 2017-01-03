Australian murderer questioned after ...

Australian murderer questioned after cellmate fatally bashed with sandwich press

22 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A grandfather who murdered his wife and two grandchildren in central NSW is being questioned by police after his cellmate was bashed to death inside Sydney's Long Bay Correctional Complex. John Walsh, 77, is being interviewed over the fatal attack on convicted killer Frank Townsend, 72, at 11pm on Monday.

