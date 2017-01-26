Australian leader says Trump agrees to accept refugees

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull comments on a deal with the United States accepting refugees from Australia at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Turnbull said U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed to keep an Obama administration promise to resettle refugees languishing in Pacific island camps despite the U.S. toughening its stance on Muslim immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.