Australian leader says Trump agrees to accept refugees

12 hrs ago

President Donald Trump had agreed to keep an Obama administration promise to resettle refugees languishing in Pacific island camps despite the U.S. toughening its stance on Muslim immigration, the Australian prime minister said Monday. Trump had agreed that during a 25-minute telephone conversation on Sunday to accept an unspecified number of refugees as promised in the final months of the previous administration, ending weeks of uncertainty, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,398

