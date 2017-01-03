Australia, Papua New Guinea Team-Up t...

Australia, Papua New Guinea Team-Up to fight illegal fishing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

The Australian Border Force and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force Maritime Element conducted a PNG Government led joint patrol to identify and intercept Vietnamese illegal fishing vessels operating in the vicinity of Budi Budi Island in Milne Bay. The ABF's Maritime Border Command received a request from the PNG Defence Force Maritime Element for assistance in detecting and intercepting Vietnamese vessels suspected of illegally fishing in PNG waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) 18 hr Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC